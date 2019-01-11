Lothians property boom continues

The property market in areas including Linlithgow is outperforming the national average as Edinburgh families seek affordable homes.

Key property agency Galbraith has asserted that West Lothian has seen considerable house price growth in recently years which continues to accelerate.

Its head of residential sales Rebecca March said: “This area was a particularly strong performer with growth of 12.2 per cent although East Lothian was close behind, with an increase of 11.7 per cent compared with 2017. These are among the most buoyant markets in Scotland, outside the capital.

“The very strong demand for property in Edinburgh causes a ripple effect, pushing up prices in the surrounding areas.

“ Families are relocating from the centre of town to the more affordable areas of East and West Lothian which have good transport links to the city centre and Edinburgh Airport.

“ Properties in West Lothian in particular remain very affordable compared with central Edinburgh. The Lothians overall have many well-regarded schools, areas of beautiful countryside, varied leisure pursuits and offer an appealing rural lifestyle.”

Ms March said that she had also noticed a demand from ex-pat Scots returning home from England and further afield - and enjoying lower property prices as a result.