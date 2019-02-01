Mary will come to life at Hippodrome

Those who have yet to see ‘Mary Queen of Scots’ can do so closer to home as the film is released at Bo’ness Hippodrome today (Friday)

Showings of the film about Linlithgow’s most famous daughter starring Saoirse Ronan will run until Thursday (Feb 7)

The film also has special significance for the area served by the cinema as nearby Blackness Castle was used as a location.

Cinema boss Alison Strauss said: “I think that there is a particular pleasure to seeing Scottish stories played out on our screens by A-list actors,

“Of all Scottish stories, apart from perhaps Macbeth, the tale of Mary Stuart executed by her cousin Elizabeth I, has been the most filmed Scottish subject in all of cinema history.

“In fact, the gruesome execution of Mary Queen of Scots (1895), with a running time of just 18 seconds, is believed to be earliest surviving screen representation of Scottishness ever filmed.

“Now we have this exciting new version to look forward to. Just as exciting as the A list actors will be the Scottish setting – especially locally.”

MSP Fiona Hyslop, who saw the film at its Edinburgh premiere, had nothing but praise for the production.

Ms Hyslop said: “Saoirse Ronan’s stunning performance in portrays the bravery, beauty, guile and strong political sense and leadership of Mary.

“ It’s a story needing to be told on film. It’s an amazing film full of drama and character.”