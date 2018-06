The Queens’s Birthday Honours will soon allow a Linlithgow woman to add MBE to her name.

Margaret Ann Fleming of Preston Court who is CEO of Scottish Vollyeball was honoured for her services to sport.

And a figure connected with the Girl Guides in West Lothian has also been honoured with the very same accolade

Sally McMath has received the award not only for her services to to the Guides but for the wider community.