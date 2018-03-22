Meet this year’s gala day stars in Linlithgow

Here are the youngsters who are tasked with giving Linlithgow and Linlithgow Bridge Gala Day its trademark sparkle.

Scheduled for Saturday, June 23, the extravaganza follows on from another fixture so dear to the hearts of all in Linlithgow, namely The Marches which takes place on Tuesday, June 19.

We can finally reveal the line-up for the gala which involves youngsters from two different primary schools in the town.

The Queen Elect is Emilie Cunningham from Springfield Primary School and the Chief Lady in Waiting is Mairi Cairns, Low Port Primary School.

Meanwhile this year’s Champion is Charlie Allan from Springfield Primary School

And finally the Crowner is Mrs Grace Bathgate.

The Linlithgow Gazette would like to congratulate all the children chosen to participate in this year’s event - which we are sure will be as successful as ever!