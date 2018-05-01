Month-long opening for magnificent Newliston

The majestic 18th century Newliston House near Kirkliston will be open to the public until Sunday, June 3 as from tomorrow (Wednesday May 2)

The house, designed by Robert Adam and its lavish landscaped surroundings will be open from 2pm until 6pm from Wednesdays to Sundays, under the Scotland’s Gardens Scheme.

The garden is especially prized for its display of rhododendrons and azealeas. It also boasts a walled garden with a sundial.

Newliston is four miles away from the Forth Road Bridge with entrance of the B800.

Entry is £4 and 60 per cent of proceeds will go to CHAS. Children will be admitted free.