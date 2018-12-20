Most popular names for babies in West Lothian are revealed

The most popular names for babies in West Lothian have been publicised after records for 2018 were scrutinised.

And it has been confirmed that the names in question are Lewis and Emily.

These buck the trend of the Scotland-wide choices where Jack and Olivia came top.

Revealing the information MSP Fiona Hyslop said: “Interestingly, Lewis is only fifth place in the whole of Scotland.

“Emily is proving to be a popular choice but lost out to Olivia nationally.

“It is always interesting to see what names are chosen by proud parents in West Lothian.”