MP calling for action to improve the CMS

Linlithgow and Falkirk East MP secured a debate in Westminster Hall about the effectiveness of the Child Maintenance Service (CMS).

Correspondence he has received from a number of constituents highlighted that the current system was failing many people; and research showed that this was mirrored across the country.

In this year alone in excess of 100 written Parliamentary Questions were tabled by 28 MPs on behalf of their constituents.

In addition three different MPs have made requests for a Parliamentary debate to be held about the processes and procedures used by CMS.

Mr Day said: “It has become clear to me that the current Child Maintenance Service system is letting down many constituents across Britain – both paying and receiving parents.

“I would like all children to benefit from receiving maintenance payments that are consistent and compatible with the paying parent’s income level.

“Sadly, evidence shows that the system’s failures are having a significantly negative impact on people’s well-being, especially in upholding the interests of children.”