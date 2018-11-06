Musical production to be staged in Linlithgow

Linlithgow Bowling Club is the venue for a newly penned production about people healed by the power of music.

‘Invisible’ has been written in part by Scottish Head Injury Music Support founder Robin Lucas, a professional musician, who suffered a brain injury in a car crash in the 1970s.

The production will feature members of a Paisley-based club, who have come back from similar injuries.

Described as “emotional and profound with a strong message”, the show will take place on Friday, November 23, at 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced £7, buffet meal included, are available from the club on 01506 844376 or Far From The Madding Crowd.

Proceeds will be donated to the charity.