New act confirmed for Party at the Palace

Organisers of Party at the Palace have announced another top name for the award winning festival which will celebrate its fifth birthday in August.

It has emerged that The Bluebells are coming back to the festival after a very well-received appearance back in 2014.

A statment from the band said: “ We are really looking forward on returning to Party at the Palace in Linlithgow this year. The family friendly atmosphere and the beautiful setting is a winning combination.”

Linlithgow based organiser John Richardson said: “We’re delighted to have The Bluebells back this year. They always go down really well with the audience and it’s a chance for anyone who missed them back in 2014 to catch them this time around.”

The two-day festival begins on Saturday, August 11 but The Bluebells will appear the following day.

For more information see www.partyatthepalace.co.uk