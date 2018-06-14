New Linlithgow diversions in place for festivities

Changes are being made to the diversion routes for Linlithgow Marches on Tuesday, June 19, and Linlithgow Gala day on Saturday, June 23.

Main Street, Falkirk Road, West Port and High Street will be closed for several parades and drivers will have to use alternative routes.

There will be no signed diversion routes and, unlike in previous years, Provost Road will not be open.

The changes follow a review of the traffic management arrangements, with diversion routes now no longer through three under height railway bridges. Over height vehicles will have to use the following route through Bo’ness: A803, B805, A9, Inchyra Road, A905, A904, A993, A904 and A803.

The alternative route for general traffic will be via South Mill Rd, Mains Road, Moray Drive, Braehead Rd, Preston Rd, Union Rd, Royal Terrace, Back Station Rd, Edinburgh Rd (B9080), C6, C16 (Troughstane) and the A803. The bus service 38/38A will also use this route.

Parking restrictions will be in place to help with the free flow of traffic and residents are asked observe these restrictions. Drivers are warned to expect some delays travelling around the town.