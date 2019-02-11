New website will tell the world about Linlithgow

A groundbreaking new website to showcase Linlithgow’s many attractions is to be formally launched at a special reception in the town tonight (Monday)

Linlithgow Community Development Trust has confirmed that it will be hosting the bash to publicise mylinlithgow.com at Donaldson’s School from 7pm

Linlithgow Palace was used as a filming location for Outlaw King and Mary Queen of Scots and can be visited as part of the package. Picture: John Devlin.

The event kicks off with fizz and cake, which allows time for chat and networking but ends on the more serious footing of a presentation which is squarely aimed at communities and businesses who want to maximise Linlithgow’s potential.

It is being billed as a long-overdue online presence which will act both as a comprehensive listings service for key events in the town – and a means of ‘selling’ Linlithgow to the world at large.

The trust has stated that historic Linlithgow is effectively missing a trick in the 21st century without this ‘must have’ tool which can act as a magnet for more visitors from all across the globe.

Yet crucially, it is not just for tourists.

Secretary and trustee Rebecca Holmes said: “LCDT has been asked for a long time to build such a site , both by community groups and via our last community consultation.

“So it’s exciting to see it finally coming to fruition. Feedback had been that there was a need for an up-to-date inclusive modern platform for both locals and tourists alike.

“The site will give the whole community a way to connect and support community organisations.

“Other towns such as West Calder and Pitlochry have implemented similar websites with great success.

“From a tourism perspective, without such a central point of information, we are missing out capitalising on the success of such films as ‘Mary Queen of S cots’, ‘Outlaw King’ and series such as Outlander,

“mylinlithgow provides the vehicle to showcase all our town has to offer.”