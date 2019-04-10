Newest addition to Union Canal unveiled at special ceremony

A light drizzle didn’t spoil the celebrations at Manse Road Basin, Linlithgow, on Saturday, April 6, when the newest passenger cruise boat to ply the Union Canal was officially named “St Michael” by West Lothian Provost Tom Kerr.

Linlithgow Union Canal Society (LUCS) who commissioned the building of the new boat hosted a number of prominent guests from Visit Scotland, Transport Scotland and Scottish Canals to mark the occasion. Linlithgow Reed Band provided a stirring musical accompaniment to the celebrations and Linlithgow Gala Queen Emilie Cunningham cut the red ribbon to commence a flotilla of the Society’s fleet. LUCS chairman Stuart Rennie is pictured with Queen Emilie.