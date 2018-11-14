Opening announced for Costa in Linlithgow

Coffee giant Costa has finally confirmed that it will open a store in Linlithgow.

The opening is scheduled for the weekend in the High Street -and the store is located at the former Clydesdale Bank premises.

And it will bring six new jobs to the town.

Manager Emma Gallacher who previously worked in the award winning Grangemouth branch said: “ We have completely revamped the bank area and it is looking fantastic! It’s very modern and we will even have an area for children to keep them amused.

“We hope the store will attract many new people to visit Linlithgow High Street and hope our new venture will benefit the local shops too.”