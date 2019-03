The Blood Transfusion Service is coming to Linlithgow ‘s Low Port Centre for a two-day stretch starting on Sunday (March 17).

The Sunday session will run from 10.30am until 12.30pm and later from 2pm until 3.40pm.

Monday’s session will run from 2.10pm until 4pm and the final chance to give blood will run from 5.30pm until 7.30pm.

The sessions are open to anyone of good health who is over 17.

Donors are being asked to ensure that they have had something to eat and drink before they give blood.