Opportunity to nominate worthy citizens for royal award

The chance to nominate citizens of Kirkliston and South Queensferry for a prestigious awards remains open until midnight tonight. (Friday)

The honour in question is The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service and is equivalent in status to the MBE.

Lord Lieutenant Frank Ross (pictured) said who is among those dealing with the process in Edinburgh said: “In my role as Lord Provost, I am lucky enough to meet many inspiring volunteers who can make a huge contribution to local people’s lives.

“An award like this one can improve invaluable in so many ways.

“If you know a big hearted citizen deserving of this award, please don’t hesitate - nominate them now.”

This can only be done online.

To download an entry form, see the Queen Voluntary Award website