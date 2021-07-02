Picture of the week: Rannoch Moor
Here is our latest readers’ picture of the week, a stunning photo taken on a trip to the Highlands, the morning after the ‘Auld Enemy’ showdown at Wembley for the European Championships last month.
Friday, 2nd July 2021, 3:26 pm
Dianne Johnstone sent in the simply breathtaking photograph, showing off our beautiful country.
She said: “The day after Scotland versus England we decided to explore our wonderful country and took this picture at Rannoch Moor.”
If you have any photographs, not necessarily taken locally, that you would like to see in our newspaper and on our website, please send jpeg files of the photo(s) to our reporter Kevin Quinn.
His email address is [email protected]