Pantomime will be just one of two major Bo’ness shows in 2019

Details have emerged of two ambitious full-scale productions showcasing local talent to be staged in Bo’ness later this year.

Stage Door Productions whose lavish pantomimes sell out annually at the Barony Theatre have announced that they have chosen ‘Cinderella’ for their show - this year and have pledged that this is a version “as you’ve never seen before”

It will run from Monday, December 16 until Saturday, December 21.

Tickets are already on sale from the group’s website and are expected to be snapped up fast even at this early stage

Meanwhile, the group’s president and producer Liam McIntosh has announced he has another extravaganza on the cards.

For the impresario will be putting on The Big Bo’ness Variety Show on Friday, October 25 at a venue that’s still to be confirmed.

And the stars will be Bo’nessians themselves!

Liam who will host the show with Fraser Preston said “We are all about encouraging the next generation of talent

“So what better way to do that than to bring together all the talent that Bo’ness has to offer in one place!

“If you are a budding stand-up comedian, singer or part of a band, whether this is your first gig or whether you are a seasoned pro, get in touch!

“We can’t wait to hear from you and make the magic happen together.”

Liam can be contacted via the Stage Door Productions Facebook page.