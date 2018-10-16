Pizza chain brings jobs boost to Winchburgh

An international pizza company’s decision to open up a branch in Winchburgh has resulted in 25 new jobs for the village.

Domino’s Pizza has just opened its doors in a brand new unit in Canal Street.

A number of different positions are still being offered including pizza makers, customer service assistants and delivery drivers.

Ricky Kandola, Operations Director at the branch said: “We’re thrilled to be opening our doors to the people of Winchburgh.

“There’s plenty of opportunity for people living in Winchburgh so we look forward to welcoming local people to our growing team.”

For more information contact 01506 890999.