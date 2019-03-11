Plans handed in to create 200 new homes in Bo’ness

A leading Scottish housebuilder, which is preparing to open a new development in Bo’ness, has officially submitted plans for a second site nearby.

Miller Homes, which has constructed Kinglass Fields, has revealed that has now handed in a blueprint for up to 200 new homes, including 30 affordable properties, at North Bank Farm.

This will be considered by Falkirk Council Planning Committee within coming months.

Plans for the site were aired at a recent meeting of Bo’ness Community Council and a community engagement event the following evening at Bo’ness Recreation Centre just three weeks ago.

Miller Homes’ strategic land director, Arthur Mann, said: “We were pleased that local residents, schools and businesses from within the Bo’ness community took the opportunity to provide feedback on our North Bank Farm proposals and we wish to thank those who gave up their time to do.

“We received positive feedback from the community about the prospect of further housing within this part of Bo’ness.

“This feedback has been important in helping inform our proposals, which have been well-considered and would help satisfy the demand for new homes in the area.”

Mr Mann also said that Borrowstoun Road would be “reconfigured” to accommodate the development

Bo’ness Community Council has refrained from passing a motion on whether it supports the estate because the meeting where the issue was discussed was inquorate.

It does, however, intend to discuss the plans a second time at its meeting next Wednesday.

However, convener Madalene Hunt admitted that members did have some misgivings about road infrastructure in the meantime.

She said: “This is basically a country road you are talking about for a development of that size.”

It then emerged that Councillor David Aitchison had a similar issue.

The Scottish Labour man added: “My concerns lie with the access to this development. ‘Reconfiguration of Borrowstoun Road’ isn’t a clear explanation of their plans and the traffic management plan for the Kinglass Fields development onto Borrowstoun Road was wholly inadequate.”

Moves are also afoot to bring another new estate to Crawfield Road in the town after Mactaggart and Mickel declared an interest.

However, the firm confirmed midweek that these plans have not yet been handed into Falkirk Council.