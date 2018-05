The Linlithgow Players will be staging their latest production on a two night run which begins on Thursday, May 17.

The comedy thrilled ‘Ghost Writer’ by David Tristram is the group’s latest choice of show which follows their last successful production - Camelot -The Pantomine, back in January.

The show is taking place at Linlithgow Primary School with curtain up at 7.30pm.

Tickets priced £10 are available from 07847 735077 or from Far From The Madding Crowd.