Prime volunteering opportunity arises

The chance has come to grab a National Trust for Scotland volunteering role at the magnificent House of the Binns and beyond.

The organisation has been in touch with the Linlithgow Gazette in the hope of recruiting a fresh batch of volunteers for work on this and other prized properties over the summer months.

There are separate groups of volunteers spread across Lothian, Fife and The Borders.

So anyone who would wish to offer their services further afield would be able to do so - and expenses can be met accordingly.

Conservation volunteer co-ordinator Julie Bond said: “Our volunteers play a huge part in caring for everything from our eight national nature reserves to our 1,586 hectares of stunning gardens and 76,000 of beautiful countryside.

“Our volunteers do this for the love of Scotland and we are always keen for new volunteers to join us.

“This summer, the conservation volunteer programme is jam-packed with activities.

“As the new season approaches, volunteering with the trust is a great opportunity to get outdoors, explore treasures on your doorstep and do your bit in helping to protect Scotland’s heritage.”

Travel, accommodation and meals can be provided for volunteers who would like to spend their summer undertaking the projects.

For more information on becoming a volunteer and the full programme of activities and their locations visit http://www.nts.org.uk/Volunteering/Outdoor/.