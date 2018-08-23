Prime volunteering opportunity with Forth Valley Health Board

Forth Valley Health Board needs to expand its roster of volunteers and has arranged an open day on Monday, September 3, to this end.

Staff will attend the event which is being held at Camelon’s Forth Valley Sensory Centre in the afternoon.

This will follow a morning session at Stirling Health and Care Village at the city’s Livliand’s Gate..

The health board confirmed that it already appoints approximately 200 volunteers in the oncology unit, paediatric ward and discharge lounge.

Other recruits have a different role represent the views of patients and the general public at meetings .

A number of volunteers are recruited through hard-working organisations such as the Retired and Senior Volunteer Programme, Royal Voluntary Service, Radio Royal, and Friends of Forth Valley Royal Hospital.

NHS Forth Valley Director of Nursing, Professor Angela Wallace, said: “Volunteers make a huge difference to the lives of our patients.

“Not only do they support people when they are ill or receiving treatment, but they also provide valuable feedback and suggestions to help improve patient care.

“In areas such as oncology they can be a great source of comfort at a difficult time, and they are also invaluable in helping people find their way around our buildings.

“We really appreciate their efforts and our staff really love working with them.

“If people can’t make those dates but are interested in volunteering they can email fv-uhb.volunteeringinnhsforthvalley@nhs.net.”