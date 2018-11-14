Prizes for Queensferry High School artists

Two pupils at Queensferry High School have been rewarded for their artistic talents.

Tally Tunnell, left, and Maxine Snowden were prize-winners in the Rotary Young Artist of the Year competition.

Painting on the theme of Observation, Tally won the Club competition and she was also highly commended in the District section of the competition. Maxine was runner-up in the Club competition.

Liz Mackenzie, past president of the Rotary Club of South Queensferry, presented the awards and said: “Tally and Maxine showed great talent in producing these works of art. They are a credit to the school.”