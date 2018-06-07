Pro-cannabis rally plan for Bo’ness stately home is shelved

The intervention of a council trust, a councillor and Falkirk East MSP will no longer be needed in regard to a controversial event.

It emerged last week that a group called Legalise Cannabis Scotland intended to hold a rally in the historic grounds of Kinneil House on Saturday, July 28.

This would have brough a 1000 strong crowd to the site where pro-drugs talks would be held and drugs paraphernalia would be sold.

Organisers also admitted that participants would intend to light up cannabis-laden cigarettes en masse - thus flouting the law of the land.

Falkirk Community Trust which oversees the area intended to block the move on those grounds as did MSP Angus MacDonald and Councillor David Aitchison.

However no further action is required - as organiser Andy Roy who says he uses the drug for medical reasons has confirmed that the event has been cancelled “due to illness”