Queensferry club’s musical tribute to lifesavers

Queensferry Boat Club has raised £200 for a cause that’s close to the hearts of many Ferry folk - the town’s lifeboat.

This is in fact the 15th year that the club has hosted a music night and all proceeds have been given to the RNLI.

Stalwarts Brian White and Joan Umpherston organised the event and provided the music along with their band mates Calum and Janet Finlayson.

Local musician Peter Collinson has also supported the event for many years along with club members Davie Leigh and Sandy Frain when their busy musical commitments allow.

Pictured receiving the club cheque from Brian, Joan and Scott McConnachie are (l-r) Graham Hughes and Craig Stone of the crew, John Schofield who is in the process of joining up and Davy Smart who is Lifeboat Operations Manager and Mechanic.