Queensferry Crossing bosses given gongs

Key players behind the construction of the £1.4 billion Queensferry Crossing have been rewarded with gongs in the Queen’s Birthday Honours.

Michael Martin who is the former project director on the colossal engineering project has awarded an OBE.

Mr Martin who is the former chief project engineer at Morrison Construction came out of retirement to take over at the crucial half-way stage in 2014 when project director Hochtief’s Carlo Germani decided to stand down in 2014.

Meanwhile Transport Scotland’s project director David Climie was also honoured with an OBE.