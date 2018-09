Linlithgow bookshop Far From The Madding Crowd is preparing to welcome author Jess Kidd to the shop on Wednesday, October 24.

The 7pm event will see Jess discuss her spooky new novel ‘The Hoarder’ which was featured on Simon Mayo’s BBC Radio 2 Book Club recently. It is being billed as being perfect for a Hallowe’en read.

Jess whose previous book ‘Himself’ was also a big hit with readers will talk about her work on and answer questions on the night.

Entry is free.