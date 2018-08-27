Re-opening date announced for McDonald’s in South Queensferry

It’s been revealed that McDonald’s in South Queensferry is preparing to re-open next Friday (September 7) after an extensive refit.

The Builyeon Road branch has been shut to accommodate what is referred to as a “digital transformation” which will change the way customers order food.

Branches across Scotland have undergone similar changes which have resulted in a temporary shutdown like this one.

A ‘click and collect’ service will be introduced meaning customers can order without having to queue.

The service is accessed through a phone App which also allows patrons to customise their orders.

The restaurat will be the last of franchisee Adam Buchanan-Smith’s three restaurants to be digitally converted.

Mr Buchanan-Smith, who employs 270 staff across Dunfermline and South Queensferry, says of the new changes: “I’m proud to be able to offer customers more choice as to how they enjoy their McDonald’s experience with this new digital store.

We anticipate ‘click and collect’ being very popular particularly when people are in a hurry and on-the-go.” Other changes being made to the restaurant also include self-service kiosks, a children’s play area as well as a two lane Drive Thru.

Mobile phone charging points will also be dotted around the premises.