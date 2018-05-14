Rest peacefully Scott say devastated Frightened Rabbit band mates

Bandmates of singer Scott Hutchison who died last week have travelled to South Queensferry to pay tribute to their dear friend.

The heartbroken members of Frightened Rabbit, including Scott’s brother Grant made the journey to Port Edgar where Scott’s body was recovered last Thursday.

The band itself released its own message on social media as they tried to come to terms with the tragic series of events which started at 1am last Wednesday when Scott was seen leaving the town’s Dakota Hotel.

The statement reads: “There are no words to describe the overwhelming sadness and pain that come with the death of our beloved Scott but to know that he is no longer suffering brings us some comfort.

“Reading messages of support has helped immensely... his absence will always be felt but there is a legacy of hope, kindness and colour that will be forever remembered and shared.

“Rest peacefully Scott.”

Staff at the Dakota and the emergency services have also been thanked by Scott’s family who hail from Selkirk.

Meanwhile ,it emerged that Port Edgar Marina considered cancelling their open day this weekend but consulted with Frightened Rabbit’s management team- and decided jointly that the event should go ahead.

The marina then decided to raise cash for the Scottish Association of Mental Health during the course of the weekend - and has made its own donation to the charity.

Further information on this organisation which helps the one in four Scots experiencing a mental health problem each year is available via www.samh.org.uk.

Anyone experiencing issues relating to depression and stress can telephone The Samaritans for help

Their number is 116 123.