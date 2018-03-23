REVEALED: Full line up for Glen's Party in the Palace 2018

Organisers of the popular Glen's Party in the Palace event have released the line up for this year's event.

The festival turns five this year and is set to be another highlight in Scotland’s live music calendar.

Texas will headline the Sunday night

Already announced and taking the headliner spots are James (Saturday) and Texas (Sunday) and playing alongside them will be a host of great acts, just revealed today.

On the Saturday (August 11) James will be joined by Gabrielle, Cast, former Spice Girl Mel C who will be performing a DJ set, Colonel Mustard and the Dijon 5, The Complete Stone Roses and Carly Connor.

And on the Sunday (August 12) Texas will be joined by Imelda May, Embrace, Peter Hook and the Light, The Prince Experience and Dopesickfly.

Co-producer John Richardson is thrilled with the line-up. He said: “Every year we wonder how we are going to better what we’ve done in the previous year and we’ve set the bar pretty high recently having had the likes of Nile Rodgers, Simple Minds, Kaiser Chiefs and Amy Macdonald on the bill.

James will headline the Saturday night.

"We think this year’s line-up really does have something for everybody and of course, there’s a whole host of good music lined up for the second stage too. Roll on August!”

Someone else who is excited about playing at Glen’s Party at the Palace is chart-topper Gabrielle. She said: "I've heard lots of great things about Party at the Palace and I am really looking forward to playing in Scotland again - the fans are just brilliant.

"It's also such a beautiful setting and I am sure this is going to be a fantastic weekend. I'll try and bring some sunshine too!"

Glen’s Party at The Palace takes place in Linlithgow on August 11 & 12. Tickets are on sale now from the official website here.