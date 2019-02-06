Roadworks will shut off key route near Dalmeny

Drivers are being warned that overnight roadworks will cut off a key route for two days next week.

The eastbound carriageway of the A90 will be closed at Dalmeny from 20:00 until 06:00 on the nights of Wednesday February 13 and Thursday February 14.

This is to allow operating company Amey to carry out repairs to signs.

A diversion route for heavy goods vehicles will be signposted via M9 Junction 1 Newbridge, the A8 Glasgow Road and the A902 Maybury Road.

Non-HGV traffic will be diverted through South Queensferry to the B924, rejoining the A90 east of Dalmeny.

These works have been planned overnight to minimise disruption, however motorists planning to use this route are advised to allow some extra time for their journey.