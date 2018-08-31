Rock around the clock at Bo’ness

Finishing touches are being made to the Bo’ness & Kinneil Railway 1950s event planned for vintage fans tomorrow (Saturday, September 1)

The extravaganza which coincides with the first day of the Bo’ness Revival is being held for the second year running at the popular heritage venue and is aimed at young and old alike.

Highlights will feature in-demand rockers Rusty and the Riots, steam trains and a rare chance to travel in a 1950s Diesel Multiple Unit train

Dance demonstrations and DJs are on the programme and stalls selling local produce, kid’s games and vintage vehicles are all part of the show.

The attraction’s business development manager Amanda Kilburn explained: “Period costume is encouraged and volunteers and staff at the railway are getting their outfits ready.

“This year, we’ve an even more packed programme than last. We’re pleased local businesses are also supporting us and there will be stalls with sweet treats and vintage records amongst others.

“Bo’ness Community Bus is available for anyone travelling in from Edinburgh.

“We have also teamed up with our friends at The Edinburgh Transport Museum to offer visitors a most fitting way to travel to and from our 1950s event, on a free vintage bus which will run from Linlithgow to Bo’ness Station.”