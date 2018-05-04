Round Table cycle cash boost in Linlithgow

Linlithgow Round Table has backed plans to build a 1km purpose-built cycle circuit in the town by donating £4000 to the community fundraising campaign.

Linlithgow Community Development Trust is now almost half way towards hitting the £895,380 funding target and realising its ambitious plans to build a 1km traffic-free cycle circuit for everyone to enjoy.

Stuart Taylor from Linlithgow Round Table commented: “We are delighted to be involved with this project, as the cycle track will benefit Linlithgow and the surrounding community for many years to come.”

The track is designed to get everyone out on their bikes and will be a centre for bikeabilty training so adults and children can build confidence and experience before venturing out around town . Fraser Falconer, chairman of the Trust said: “It’s so encouraging to get the support of the Round Table, we are now a step closer to closer to getting the track built. LCDT has raised over £25,000 in the community over the last six months which shows how much support we have for the project locally”.

Fraser added: “We want to use the circuit to increase the number of people using their bikes locally. It’ll be a big step towards helping to reduce traffic and improve air quality on the High Street.”