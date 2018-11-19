Save cash at special shopping event in Linlithgow

Traders in Linlithgow are gearing up for the latest discount shopping night in the High Street and this one has a Christmas slant.

The event will take place on Thursday November 29 and a total of 21 shops are taking part.

These include Far From The Madding Crowd, A Wee Mindin’, Kutchenhaus, The Line Gallery and Jewellery by design.

Organisers have arranged for a ‘loyalty lottery’ which has a £200 prize -plus entertainment.

The late shopping evenings which coincide with most paydays were introduced earlier in the year.

Firms involved are keen to promote the event which aims to show that shopping local with discounts thrown in is a viable alternative to buying online.