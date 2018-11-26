Save cash on festive mail in Linlithgow, Bridgend, Blackness and beyond

There’s good news for anyone who has been impressed with the efficient Christmas card deliveries made by 4th West Lothian Scouts.

Following on from eight very successful Scout Christmas Posts, 4th West Lothian Scout Group will once again be providing this wonderful service to the residents within the EH49 post code area.

Last year the Scouts delivered in excess of 9,500 Christmas cards which was a fantastic achievement. This year they are aiming to beat this target and hopefully reach the 10,000 mark and with your help and support they are confident they can achieve this. In preparation for this the Scouts have been in training and recently delivered 2,500 Christmas Service Cards for St Ninian’s church in 90 minutes!

From Saturday 1st December the public will be able to drop their Christmas cards destined for addresses within the EH49 post code area off at nominated collection points around town for only 25p per card

The cards will then be collected, sorted and delivered over the weekends of 8/9 and 15/16 December. The last date for posting will be Saturday 15th December.

The collection points are Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Far From the Madding Crowd, Wilson’s Newsagents and the Spar at the Springfield end of town.

The EH49 post code area covers Linlithgow, Blackness, Threemiletown, Philpstoun, Bridgend and Whitecross.

For futher details please go to the Linlithgow Scouts post website.