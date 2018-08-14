SCALE increases at top Edinburgh venue

A show aimed at those who loved model kits is on the move to a great new location - simply to accommodate the vast number of enthusiasts who want to be involved.

The popular SCALE Scotland event has been held at the Edinburgh Airport Hilton for the last three years but it is now on the move to Murrayfield Stadium.

This year’s bash is scheduled for Saturday, August 25

And hundreds of model club members, top traders and individual fans from across Europe are expected to attend the show - where top figures will be doing demonstrations.

For more information see SCALEScotland’s website.