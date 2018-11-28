Schoolgirl’s Peru trip inspires Linlithgow Christmas coffee morning

A schoolgirl from Linlithgow is preparing to travel on a long-haul charity mission to help vulnerable youngsters in the streets of Peru.

Catherine Fitzsimons who attended St Joseph’s Primary has become involved with The Vine Trust which has a number of projects in this poverty-stricken country - and has the Princess Royal as its patron.

Now a pupil at St Kentigern’s Academy, Catherine (17) will be jetting off next June to help make her own contribution by using her own practical skills with a number of different projects.

And she is hoping improve the life chances of the youngsters who are often exposed to danger in the run-down neighbour hood they call home.

Catherine said: “I am going to volunteer in building small classroom units for children and parents in the Lima shanty town of Chorillos.

“Part of my volunteering will include maintaining buildings and supporting young people living at The New Hope children’s home in Arequipa.”

To help raise cash, Catherine has decided to host a Christmas coffee morning in Linlithgow on Saturday December 8 at Queen Margaret Hall.

It will run from 10am from 2pm.

Catherine added: “There will be tea, coffee, cakes, a raffle, tombola and Christmas stall with gifts for sale.

Tickets will be £2.50 for adults and £1 for children.

All donations and proceeds will go to The Vine Trust as well as funding Catherine’s own trip.