Scooter celebrations have Linlithgow base

Hundreds of scooter enthusiasts are expected to converge on Linlithgow as a leading Scottish Club celebrates its 35th Anniversary.

Coyotes Scooter Club will stage the celebratory two day rally from Friday, July 6 at Linlithgow Rugby Club - where camping facilities will be made available.

Northern Soul DJs have been booked in for the event but the strong musical element of the event will be further underscored by two live acts on Friday and Saturday via The Gimme Gimme Gimmes and The Stone Roses tribute act Resurrection.

The scooter fans will also ride over the Queensferry Crossing in formation.

This event is strictly ticket only. More details are available on the club’s Facebook page.