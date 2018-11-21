Scottish Jewish community has special invitation for Linlithgow

Linlithgow’s Low Port Centre has been picked to host a special event to celebrate the Jewish festival of light that is Chanukah.

This very special event will take place between 2pm and 4.30pm on Sunday, December 2 and the wider community is invited to attend, regardles of whether they are Jewish or not.

There will be a range of activities and entertainment suitable for the whole family to enjoy.

This will include craft activities, traditional dancing,a kosher buffet, candle-lighting to mark the first night of Chanukah

Local artist Abi Pirani, who specializes in paper-cutting, will lead craft activities suitable for participants of all ages

The event is free, but donations are welcomed to cover costs, with suggested amounts of £10 (£5 concessions).

For futher information, contact Joanne on 077245 49817