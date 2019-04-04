Scottish Parliament Family Days introduce children to science

The Scottish Parliament is throwing open its doors to families during the Easter holidays, with a wide variety of activities for children of all ages to explore the world of science.

The Parliament’s Family Days, in partnership with the University of Edinburgh’s The Sci-Fun Roadshow, take place on Saturday, April 6, and Saturday, April 13, offering free activities from 10am to 4pm.

As well as an inflatable planetarium, a real-life astronomer on hand to answer questions, and space hoppers to have fun with, there will also be a roadshow of jaw-dropping science activities, amazing pedal-power science bikes, space-themed craft tables and revelations of the secret life of deep-sea coral reefs.

Also taking place on Saturday, April 13, will be Festival of Politics In Conversation with Dr Maggie Aderin-Pocock MBE, the presenter of The Sky at Night.

The award-winning space scientist will be talking about her latest book ‘The Sky at Night: Book of the Moon’ and bringing to life space science. The event is free but ticketed.

Deputing Presiding Officer Christine Grahame MSP said: “The wonders of science are coming to the Scottish Parliament, and our Family Days are a great way for children and families to enjoy these activities while also learning more about the Parliament and what we do – from our Debating Chamber to our bees.

“I am so pleased that children and families of all ages will be able to discover the amazing secrets of the natural world, from outer space to the deep sea, as well as learning about future technologies that can help safeguard the environment.

“I’ll be bringing my eight-year-old granddaughter along to enjoy the day’s activities.”

Some of the events taking place include:

• Powering the Future – getting to grips with the energy sources of the future with interactive exhibits.

• Body Vision – a complete overview from cardiovascular fitness to body decomposition.

• Science Bikes – amazing peddle power bikes located outside the Scottish Parliament.

• Dive into a Blubber Universe – The chance to be a biologist for the day, with microscopic images of blubber in grey seals.

• The Sci-Fun Roadshow – over 40 science activities, including forensic crime, spinning chairs, blood components, giant optical illusions and virtual pigs.

The Scottish Parliament’s Family Days, in partnership with the Edinburgh Science Festival, are part of a programme of activities to celebrate 2019 being the 20th anniversary of the Scottish Parliament.

To find out more information, including how to book tickets to events, go to the Scottish Parliament website