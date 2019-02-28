Shetland makes it down to Linlithgow as pub has starring role

A popular Linlithgow watering hole was seen by viewers all across the United Kingdom this week after being used as a location for a top BBC show.

For Platform 3 at Linlithgow station was the choice of location scouts for prime time detective drama ‘Shetland’ that was broadcast on Tuesday night.

The scene in question saw two of the cast, Duncan Hunter (Mark Bonnar) and Chris Brooks (Derek Riddell) catch up over a pint, in cosy surroundings so many of our readers will recognise.

Film extras were drafted in as stand-ins for Platform 3’s regulars, in a shoot last autumn.

The crew turned up at 6am and the premises was sealed off for hours as the scene was shot.

Platform 3’s owner Ian Gibson revealed: “They had come in the day before to do a recce and moved things about for the filming itself.

“It was great to see the pub on television – it’s never happened before.

“It was a nice we accolade for us especially in a year where we won some industry awards.

“So many of our customers have been talking about it on Facebook.”