Skye Terriers will lead four legged protest on Queensferry Crossing

Dog owners are being invited to join in a protest which will see them walk across the Forth Bridge and back on Sunday (September 2)

The event has been organised by the Scottish Branch of the Skye Terrier Club whose members say they feel slighted by an incident at the opening of the Queensferry Crossing a year ago.

Although some club members were successful in winning a lottery to cross the bridge by foot, they were told by officials they could not do so with their pets - because the animals were not service dogs.

Left smarting from being turned back, members like South Queensferry’s very own Moira Barrass wondered what they could do to mark their displeasure about the decision.

Almond Grove resident Moira who owns three of the dogs said: “At first we were laughing about taking over the Forth Bridge just to show them but then we started thinking that this might be quite a good idea.

“We only wanted to raise the profile of the dogs which are so rare now and were of course the same breed as Greyfriars Bobby. They are devoted to their owners and their owners are devoted to them.

“We would particularly like to see the 12 specially designated Scottish breeds taking part but all dogs will be welcome.”

The event kicks off at the bridge car park at 1pm where free parking is available and will end at the Down the Hatch cafe. Anyone requiring more information is asked to contact Moira on gallondean@gmail.com.