Some of the biggest names in Scottish music are playing this years Party at the Palace.

The final line up has been revealed for this year’s Party at the Palace. This is the sixth outing for the award-winning Linlithgow festival and is set to be another highlight in Scotland’s live music calendar.

Taking the top spots on Saturday are The Charlatans and KT Tunstall with Deacon Blue and Wet Wet Wet bringing the curtain down on Sunday.

Deacon Blue who will be headlining this years Party at the Palace in Linlithgow

The most recent addition to the bill is Fat Cops.

Fat Cops are ‘Pub Landlord’ comic Al Murray, Robert “Bobby Bluebell” Hodgens, Chris Deerin, Chris Ayre, Neil Murray, and Euan McColm.

“We’re delighted to be playing at Party at the Palace and in such a magnificent setting too...we’ve heard great things about the PATP audience so it should be a cracking night” said Al.

Here’s the top acts that will take to the stage …

Saturday 10 August

The Charlatans

KT Tunstall

Midge Ure

Roachford

Republica

Definitely Oasis

Sunday 11 August

Deacon Blue

Wet Wet Wet

Fun Lovin’ Criminals

The Craig Charles Funk & Soul Club

Fat Cops

Tide Lines

Plus, many more.

In addition to two days of great live music, the festival will also feature a funfair, kids’ entertainment, a market area, a street food scene and a pamper zone. The whole weekend will also be compered by popular presenters from Forth One. Tickets for the event have been selling fast and the festival looks like being the busiest yet.

Co-Producer, John Richardson is thrilled to be bringing such an impressive line up to his home town

“We say the same each year, however we are genuinely delighted with this year’s line-up. There is something for everyone with some truly iconic Scottish acts, some festival favourites and great new bands who will perhaps go on to headline festivals in years to come.”

Fellow producer Peter Ferguson is proud of the festival’s eco policies. He told us: “We are aiming to become one of the first carbon neutral music festivals this year. This follows on from the massive reduction of plastic in 2018 where plastic cups were replaced with compostable cups, there were no plastic cutlery or food containers and no plastic straws either.”

Deacon Blue frontman, Ricky Ross is looking forward to the band’s return to the festival.

“We’re delighted to be headlining the Sunday night of Party at the Palace. Since playing the first Party five years ago we hear it’s got bigger and better than ever and we can’t wait to perform in the great shadow of Linlithgow Palace again” he commented.

Wet Wet Wet are also excited about being part of this year’s line up, saying: “We’re absolutely delighted to be one of the headliners at Party at The Palace this summer. There’s no better feeling than playing to a Scottish audience and what a treat to get to play in such a stunning location. So, come and dance the night away with us on what’s guaranteed to be a special night!”

Party at The Palace takes place in Linlithgow on Saturday 10 and Sunday, August 11. Tickets are on sale now from www.partyatthepalace.co.uk