South Queensferry and Bo’ness host special festive concerts

A new community garden will host an atmospheric candlelit carol concert for the first time on Friday (December 21) in South Queensferry.

Readers are reminded that the event will take place at 6.30pm at Hawthorn Bank.

Support will be provided by The Ferry Blend Choir.

Mulled wine and mince pies will be dished up for carollers on the night.

Organisers ask that participants bring along any form of battery operated light such as torches.

Song sheets will be provided and there will be a collection in aid of the garden which is run by hard working volunteers.

Meanwhile the Bo’ness and Carriden Band are in the final stage of rehearsals for the final concert of their 160th year at Bridgeness Miners Welfare on Sunday (December 23) at 7.30pm

It is of course, the annual Christmas concert and the group’s award-winning Junior Band will also be playing a selection of festive favourites.

Tickets are £3 and are available at the door.