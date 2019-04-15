South Queensferry branch is top of the shops in charity eBay sales

A charity shop has been ranked the number one performer for the organisation in the UK on the strength of eBay sales - which will help vulnerable youngsters.

Staff at Barnardos in South Queensferry have set aside a number of donations that they think will command particularly high prices in the auction process.

And a whopping £9,600 has been raised from what the shop’s Mhari McLeod describes as “special little gems.”

She added: “If we think items will sell for their true value in store we will try to sell them in the shop first but some items really need the wider marketplace of eBay to achieve this.

“We recently sold a set of medals which raised £440, a Tiffany lamp for £200 and a gold bracelet which sold for £120.

“Vintage items do particularly well. Just last week, we sold a 1950s teapot with four cups and saucers for £82

.”We are very lucky to get some fantastic donations. It’s thanks to our customers and donors from South Queensferry, Kirkliston and surrounding areas for donating their great items.

“It makes an enormous difference to the work our charity can do.”