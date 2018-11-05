South Queensferry firm puts success down to cruise ships - and scones!

A South Queensferry business has bucked the trend, which has affected many business across High Streets, after winning cruise ship custom.

Staff at Manna House Bakery have succeeded in attracting an international clientele as it disembarked from giant liners in search of eats for picnicking on the scenic banks of the Forth, surveying the unique trio of bridges.

And that is just one of the key reasons why the first year of trading has been been hailed as a hit.

Proprietor Drew Massie, who is a Master Baker, snapped up the premises a year ago after it became available just across the road from his own home.

Third generation baker Mr Massie, who already owned a premises in Edinburgh, said:“We’re really happy to report a very good first year of trading here in South Queensferry. It is certainly a very competitive and busy location with several other very successful bakeries, cake shops and cafes in existence, along with popular hotel and chain restaurants.

“We’ve held our own here though and built up a very strong core of local customers coming in for breakfast and lunch each day.

“We have proved popular with daytrippers and tourists, helped in no small way by the increased cruise trade.

“Scones have become our best sellers – it’s a completely different customer demographic to Easter Road – and we sell out of them every day!

“Queensferry basically had to wait a whole year to experience a summer trading period but what a summer it was!”