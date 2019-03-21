South Queensferry parking wrangle with Scottish Water is solved

Edinburgh West MP, Christine Jardine, has thanked Scottish Water for responding to concerns raised by businesses in South Queensferry.

Ms Jardine was contacted by various firms who said that traffic diversions as a result of emergency sewer works were discouraging shoppers into the High Street.

The Lib Dem MP succeeded in persuading Scottish Water to put up ‘businesses open as usual’ and move a portable cabin, which had been placed in such a position it was blocking car parking spaces.

Ms Jardine said: “I am relieved that Scottish Water has recognised the issue this was causing for the shops and businesses.

“It is obviously essential work, but South Queensferry has a wonderful hub of local shops, and we must also do what is needed to support them.

“Simple actions like appropriate and visible signage and ensuring that parking is retained, in what is already a very narrow street, is vital.

“I hope to pop down to the High Street on Saturday and see the issue for myself.”

A Scottish Water spokesperson said: “A unit was brought to the site to provide businesses and residents with a venue to meet our team to discuss anything regarding the works. However, in response to concerns to this taking up parking spaces, it has been removed.

“A welfare cabin for our staff remains on site which has toilet facilities.”

“We thank local residents and businesses for their patience while this essential repair work is carried out.”