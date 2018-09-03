South Queensferry restaurant to open this month

Attempts to transform a site in South Queensferry into an upmarket bar and restaurant will be complete in September

The interior structure has now been split and the addition of a second floor and external staircase has now been fitted.

Its boat shed facade now boasts a wall of windows which will provide a spectacular views for diners across the three bridges and the Forth itself.

So-called ‘show cooking’ will also be a feature thanks to a display set into the main bar where chefs can prepare dishes from the new oyster bar menu in front of guests.

The project is Buzzworks Holdings eleventh addition to its portfolio of bars and restaurants and its first venture on the East Coast.

Kenny Blair, Buzzworks Holdings Managing director said: “It’s been a busy few months, but our new Scotts restaurant is rapidly taking shape.

“We pride ourselves in creating venues that provide delicious food, superb cocktails and outstanding service

“This is an important milestone for us and we look forward to making the final touches and opening our doors soon in the coming weeks.”

The company’s website also has details of remaing positions at the business

Meanwhile, it has emerged that Buzzworks has snapped another property in the West Lothian area covered by The Linlithgow Gazette.

For more on this story, see Friday’s paper.