South Queensferry’s lights switch on picture special

South Queensferry is picturesque at the best of times but the Christmas light- switch on made it even more so.

Highlights included a procession through the streets to the High Street with Santa’s sleigh leading the way

All the performers this year were children, to celebrate the Year of Young People.

One of performers was Bruce McPhail a talented young guitarist (pictured) who brought the house down with a festive solo act.

The lights were officially turned on by the Ferry Fair Gracious Lady Janis Cummings and Queen Carly Mack

There were even confetti canons on the main stage and the High street to add another splash of colour

Plus fireworks provided by Orocco Pier provided the backdrop to the closing ceremony

The South Queensferry Gazette will be providing a full-page photo spread of this successful festive event in Friday’s edition - and all the snaps were taken by popular Ferry photographer Alistair Pryde.

Don’t miss it!