South Queensferry’s Scotts and Linlithgow’s Bridge Inn were worth making move for

A West coast-based bar and restaurant chain, which swopped the River Clyde for the River Forth for the first time, is glad it branched out.

Buzzworks Holdings brought it successful Scotts restaurant formula to South Queensferry in September and is delighted at the way it is performing.

Colin Blair, Buzzworks Holdings chairman, said: “We have enjoyed positive trading at Scotts South Queensferry since our launch in September.

“The launch event alone was the busiest we’ve hosted out of all our venues, which reflects the appetite for this style of venue in the east coast, and since then momentum has remained high.

“ Branching out from the west of Scotland was an ambitious move for us, but one we are really excited to develop further.”

He had some news too about The Bridge Inn, which the company purchased in Linlithgow Bridge last year, as its second site in the east.

He revealed that it will open later in the year, as part of its exclusive House collection.

Buzzworks has also reported an increase in turnover - up nine per cent from £14.8 million to £16.2 million for 2018.